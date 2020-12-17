Underground leak leads to spill on Kenai Peninsula
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Crews are cleaning up a nearly 8,000-gallon oil spill at a Hilcorp facility on the Kenai Peninsula. State environmental officials say the source of the spill at the Hilcorp Trading Bay production facility about 20 miles northwest of Kenai has been secured. The spill was slop oil, or crude emulsified with water and solids. It’s considered waste and can’t be sold in a pipeline. It came from a leak in an underground line, and oil was spotted under and around a secondary liner. Nine Hilcorp personnel on site recovered about 630 gallons of the oil after it was discovered Tuesday afternoon. Additional company personnel and a spill response team were en route Wednesday to assist.