United Plane Makes Safe Emergency Landing After Losing Tire During Takeoff

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A United Airlines jetliner that lost a tire on takeoff has made a safe emergency landing in Los Angeles.

Flight 35 left San Francisco and was bound for Osaka, Japan, on Thursday.

United says there were 235 passengers and a crew of 14 on the plane.

United says the plane is designed to land safely with missing or damaged tires.

Video shows the plane losing one of the six tires on its left-side main landing gear assembly seconds after takeout.

The tire smashed into a car in an employee parking lot at San Francisco International Airport.