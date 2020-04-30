      Weather Alert

University of Alaska announces furloughs for top leaders

Apr 29, 2020 @ 4:39pm

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The University of Alaska systems says that top administrators, including President Jim Johnsen, will be subject to mandatory furloughs to help address budget issues. The system says the furloughs were put in place by Johnsen and will affect 166 people. That includes executives, senior administrators and faculty administrative leaders. Furloughs will range in length from eight to 10 days. Johnsen says additional cost-cutting measures will be considered. The university system says the last executive furloughs were in 2016.

You May Also Like
Pizza, Pop, & Plants Mix 103.1 Contest
5 in 5 at 8:05 Trivia for Ca$h
News from KFQD
DC health officials recommend canceling all mass gatherings
As virus shuts schools, experts debate if that curbs spread