University of Alaska regents reject consolidation plan
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – The University of Alaska Board of Regents has rejected a proposal backed by the Legislature to consolidate the state’s three separately accredited universities into one.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Wednesday that the board sent a letter to the Alaska Legislative Finance Division announcing its decision.
The letter from regents Chair Sherri Buretta says the board supports maintaining three separate universities under the larger University of Alaska system.
Buretta says the board plans to stick with that position until the University of Alaska Fairbanks secures accreditation from the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities for 2021.