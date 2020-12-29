University of Alaska ski team raises $628K to save program
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The University of Alaska ski team has raised enough money to save the alpine squad from elimination. The Anchorage Daily News reported that a $12,000 donation on Dec. 23 lifted the team’s collections to $628,000 in cash and pledges, enough to save the program. The University of Alaska Foundation must next certify the donations. The University of Alaska’s board of regents voted in September to eliminate three sports, including alpine skiing, hockey and gymnastics. The board also said it would consider reinstatement for any program that could raise two years of operating costs before the next meeting in February. The hockey and the gymnastics programs have not yet met their goals.