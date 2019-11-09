      Weather Alert

University of Alaska Southeast chancellor to retire

Nov 8, 2019 @ 6:39pm

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The chancellor of the University of Alaska Southeast plans to retire in June.

The University of Alaska system, in a release, says the search for Rick Caulfield’s successor will begin immediately. A successor is expected to take over in July.

Caulfield was appointed chancellor in 2015 but previously worked as a faculty member, professor and provost within the university system.

He and his wife plan to remain in Juneau after he retires.

