University of Alaska student regent’s email draws criticism
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Some University of Alaska students have called for the resignation of the student regent following a lengthy email with content some considered inappropriate. The Anchorage Daily News reported University of Alaska Board of Regents member Cachet Garrett sent the message to more than 30,000 students Monday. The nearly 4,300-word email includes views on her Board of Regents position and a description of her goals. The email also provides a wide-ranging personal narrative covering her personality traits and background. Garrett’s comments about suicide prevention and self-care drew criticism and at least two students have called for her to step down.