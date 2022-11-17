Update On Jay Leno’s Burn Injuries

Sounds like Jay Leno’s injuries were more severe than he let on when he updated fans after an accident in his vehicle storage garage. Leno, 72, explained that he had been working on his 115-year-old car when a fuel leak and a simultaneous spark in the 1907 White Steam Car triggered an explosion. Leno credited his friend Dave with saving him after he was set on fire, as he was standing nearby and immediately jumped on him to smother the flames. Dr. Peter Grossman said in a press conference Leno had already has undergone one surgery – a “grafting procedure” – and will undergo one more by the end of the week. “His injuries are serious, his condition is good,” Grossman shared, adding that Leno “did well” during the first surgery.

Grossman also shared that while Leno is at the Grossman Burn Center, he has been passing out cookies to children.