Update: Viral “Class Trip” Kids Get To Go to The Airport

November 30, 2023 6:40AM AKST
Great followup on a story we featured of an elementary teacher in Texas who took her class on a mock trip to Mexico and it went viral. 

Sonja White realized many of her students had never been on a plane before. So she created boarding passes, showed a video that made them feel like they were flying, had Mexican souvenirs…the whole deal!  Well Southwest Airlines invited her class out to the airport for a special event! 

