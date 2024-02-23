US And EU Pile New Sanctions On Russia For The Ukraine War’s 2nd Anniversary And Navalny’s Death

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and the European Union are piling new sanctions on Russia on the eve of the second anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine and in retaliation for the death of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny last week.

The U.S. Treasury Department plans to impose more than 500 new sanctions on Russia and its war machine in the largest single tranche of penalties since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

Also Friday, the European Union announced it is imposing sanctions on several foreign companies over allegations that they have exported dual-use goods to Russia that could be used in its war against Ukraine.