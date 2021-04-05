US approves $47.5M to build new Alaska airport, repair 2
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved funding for about $47.5 million in funding to build a new Alaska airport and refurbish two existing state airports. Alaska’s News Source reported Thursday that the Newtok Airport, the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport and the Kenai Municipal Airport will receive funding for the projects. The Newtok Airport was granted more than $21.1 million to construct a replacement airport. The grants were made as part of a more than $600 million infrastructure project awarded by the federal Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration. There are 499 grants for 390 U.S. airports.