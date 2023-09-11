Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

US Approves Updated COVID Vaccines To Rev Up Protection This Fall

September 11, 2023 10:39AM AKDT
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators have approved updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, shots aimed at revving up protection this fall and winter.

The Food and Drug Administration’s decision Monday is part of a shift to treat fall COVID-19 vaccine updates much like getting a yearly flu shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must sign off.

Its advisers meet Tuesday to recommend how to best use this round of vaccinations.

The shots could begin later this week.

Both the COVID-19 and flu shot can be given at the same time.

