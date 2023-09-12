Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

US Claims Google Pays More Than $10 Billion A Year To Maintain Search Dominance

September 12, 2023 8:58AM AKDT
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — Google will confront a threat to its dominant search engine beginning when federal regulators launch an attempt to dismantle its internet empire in the biggest U.S. antitrust trial in a quarter century.

Over the next 10 weeks, federal lawyers and state attorneys general will try to prove Google rigged the market in its favor by locking its search engine in as the default choice in a plethora of places and devices.

On Tuesday, prosecutors opened their case by saying that this case is about the future of the internet and whether Google’s search engine will ever face meaningful competition.

You May Also Like

1

An Alaska city reinstates its police chief after felony assault charge is dropped
2

Former Harrods’ Owner Mohamed Al-Fayed Dies At 94
3

Proud Boy Convicted Of Helping Spearhead Capitol Attack Ties Jan. 6 Sentence Record With 18 Years
4

Country Music Star Zach Bryan Arrested And Jailed Briefly In Oklahoma
5

Oprah And Dwayne Johnson Among Celebs To Donate To Maui Victims