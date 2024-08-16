Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

US Consumer Sentiment Rises Slightly

August 16, 2024 10:56AM AKDT
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — A surge in optimism by Democrats over the prospects of Vice President Kamala Harris lifted U.S. consumer sentiment slightly this month.

The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index edged up to 67.8 after coming in at 66.4 in July.

Americans’ expectations for the future rose, while their assessment of current economic conditions sank slightly.

Democrats’ sentiment rose, and Republicans’ fell.

The survey found that 41% of consumers considered Harris the better candidate for the economy, versus the 38% who chose Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Before President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race and gave way to Harris, Trump held an advantage on the issue.

You May Also Like

1

An industrial Alaska community near the Arctic Ocean hits an unusually hot 89 degrees this week
2

The Awkward Reason This Pole Vaulter Missed Out On An Olympic Medal
3

This Turkish Sharp Shooter Went Instantly Viral
4

Colin Jost Done As Commentator At Olympics Due To Injuries And Infections
5

Pawn Shop Starts GoFundMe For 90-Year-Old Vet Selling Jewelry For Rent