US Drug Control Agency Will Move To Reclassify Marijuana In A Historic Shift

April 30, 2024 9:25AM AKDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will move to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, a historic shift to generations of American drug policy that could have wide ripple effects across the country.

The DEA’s proposal still must be reviewed by the White House Office of Management and Budget.

It would recognize the medical use cannabis and acknowledge it has less potential for abuse than some of the nation’s most dangerous drugs.

However, it would not legalize marijuana.

The agency’s move was confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday by five people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive regulatory review.

