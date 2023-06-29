Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

US Economic Growth Last Quarter Is Revised Up Sharply To A 2% Annual Rate

June 29, 2023 8:50AM AKDT
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — Showing surprising resilience in the face of higher interest rates, the U.S. economy grew at a 2% annual pace from January through March as consumers spent at the fastest pace in nearly two years.

The revised figure from the Commerce Department sharply upgraded its assessment of first-quarter growth from its previous estimate of a 1.3% annual rate.

Despite the uptick, the government’s third and final report on January-March economic growth still marked a deceleration from the 2.6% annual rate from October through December and the 3.2% growth from July through September.

The economy has been slowed by the Federal Reserve’s aggressive drive to tame inflation through a series of interest rate hikes beginning early last year.

You May Also Like

1

A Very Special Ironman Duo Get The Surprise Of a Lifetime
2

Ryan Reynolds Wants To Read You Bedtime Stories
3

Tik Tok Musician Posted 990 Consecutive Videos And Got To Play With Weezer
4

How To See 5 Planets Line Up In The Sky On Saturday Morning
5

A Very Special Ironman Duo Get The Surprise Of a Lifetime