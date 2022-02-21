      Weather Alert

US, EU To Impose Russia Sanctions Amid Ukraine Crisis

Feb 21, 2022 @ 11:52am

MOSCOW (AP) – The White House says President Joe Biden is ordering new sanctions after Russian recognition of separatist eastern Ukrainian regions. The Biden administration calls Monday’s announcement by Russian President Vladimir Putin a “blatant violation of Russia’s international commitments.” The sanctions will prohibit new investment, trade and financing in the two separatist regions of Ukraine recognized by Putin. The European Union’s top officials have also said the bloc will impose sanctions.

 

