      Weather Alert

US, Indo-Pacific allies to expand India’s vaccine production

Mar 12, 2021 @ 10:04am

US, Indo-Pacific allies to expand India’s vaccine production
By AAMER MADHANI Associated Press
President Joe Biden and fellow leaders of the Indo-Pacific group known as the Quad have announced a plan to expand coronavirus vaccine manufacturing capacity in India. The push was announced at a virtual meeting Friday of the leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the U.S. It comes at a moment when the Biden administration is putting greater emphasis on the Indo-Pacific region in the face of growing economic competition from China. Two senior administration officials say that the effort is projected to allow India to increase manufacturing capacity by 1 billion doses by 2022.

 

You May Also Like
Stimulus Checks To Start Arriving This Weekend For Those With Direct Deposit
Jury Selection Begins In Trial Of Former Officer In George Floyd’s Death
Vaccine rollout breeds mixed emotions
Jury selection on pause for ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death
Arrested journalist pleaded with officer: ‘This is my job’