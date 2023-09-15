Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

US Military Orders New Interviews On The Deadly 2021 Afghan Airport Attack As Criticism Persists

September 15, 2023 12:08PM AKDT
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon’s Central Command has ordered interviews of roughly two dozen more service members who were at the Kabul airport when suicide bombers attacked during U.S. forces’ chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal, as criticism persists that the deadly assault could have been stopped.

The interviews, were triggered in part by assertions by at least one service member injured in the blast who said he was never interviewed about it and that he might have been able to stop the attackers.

The additional interviews will likely be seized on by congressional critics, mostly Republican, as proof that the administration bungled the probe into the attack, in addition to mishandling the withdrawal.

You May Also Like

1

Country Music Star Zach Bryan Arrested And Jailed Briefly In Oklahoma
2

Update Your iPhone: Apple Just Pushed Out A Significant Security Update
3

Biden administration cancels remaining oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic Refuge
4

Jimmy Buffett Dead At 76
5

IRS Plans To Crack Down On 1,600 Millionaires To Collect Millions In Back Taxes