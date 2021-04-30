      Weather Alert

US officials: Anxiety drove vaccine reactions in 5 states

Apr 30, 2021 @ 7:42am

By MIKE STOBBE AP Medical Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials have concluded that it was anxiety — and not a problem with the coronavirus vaccine — that caused apparent reactions in dozens of people earlier this month. Experts say the clusters are an example of a phenomenon that’s been chronicled for decades from variety of different vaccines. Basically, some people get so freaked out by injections that their anxiety spurs physical symptoms. Many of the 64 people affected either fainted or reported dizziness. Some got nauseous or vomited. A few had racing hearts or chest pain. None got seriously ill. The report said it happened in California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa and North Carolina.

 

