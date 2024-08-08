Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

US Olympic Figure Skaters Get Gold Medals Two Years LATE

August 8, 2024 8:27AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Nine members of the U.S. figure skating team were awarded their gold medals two and a half years after they should have gotten them in Beijing.  They delay was due to a long investigation involving a doping scandal involving the Russian team.

The skaters of Team USA were just thrilled they took the time to make the right decision and were able to have way more family members with them in Paris for their moment on the stage!

