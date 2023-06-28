Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

US Public Debt Is Projected To Reach 181% Of American Economic Activity In 30 Years

June 28, 2023 12:19PM AKDT
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Congressional Budget Office is giving the world a concerning look at the U.S. government’s ledgers.

And it’s a picture of ever higher deficits, greater government spending and tax revenues that only begin to increase when existing tax cuts expire.

The nonpartisan agency estimates in its latest 30-year outlook that publicly held debt will be equal to a record 181% of American economic activity by 2053.

That compares with a projected 98% at the end of this budget year.

It’s a sign that the government is getting more dependent on debt to pay for Social Security, Medicare, the military, infrastructure and an array of programs that benefit millions of households.

