Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

US Sets Record For Expensive Weather Disasters In A Year…With Four Months Yet To Go

September 11, 2023 10:58AM AKDT
Share
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – The deadly firestorm in Hawaii and Hurricane Idalia’s watery storm surge helped push the United States to an annual record for the number of weather disasters that cost at least $1 billion.

And there’s still four months to go on what’s looking more like a calendar of calamities.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Monday  there have been 23 weather extreme events in America that cost at least $1 billion this year through August.

That breaks the annual record of 22 set in 2020.

So far disasters this year have cost more than $57.6 billion and claimed at least 253 lives.

You May Also Like

1

Former Harrods’ Owner Mohamed Al-Fayed Dies At 94
2

Proud Boy Convicted Of Helping Spearhead Capitol Attack Ties Jan. 6 Sentence Record With 18 Years
3

An Alaska city reinstates its police chief after felony assault charge is dropped
4

Country Music Star Zach Bryan Arrested And Jailed Briefly In Oklahoma
5

Oprah And Dwayne Johnson Among Celebs To Donate To Maui Victims