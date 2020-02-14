      Weather Alert

US won’t charge ex-FBI official McCabe, a Trump target

Feb 14, 2020 @ 12:28pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – Federal prosecutors have declined to charge former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, closing an investigation into whether he lied to federal officials about his involvement in a news media disclosure. That’s according to a statement from McCabe’s legal team on Friday. The decision resolves a criminal investigation that spanned more than a year and began with a referral from the Justice Department’s inspector general, which said McCabe repeatedly lied about having authorized a subordinate to share information with a newspaper reporter for a 2016 article about an FBI investigation into the Clinton Foundation. Prosecutors told McCabe’s lawyers they decided “not to pursue criminal charges” against him after careful consideration.

