Usher Got Married On Super Bowl Sunday

What a day for Usher!

Not only did he headline the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime show, but he tied the knot hours later with his longtime girlfriend! He has been with Jennifer Goicoechea, the mother of two of his kids, since 2019 and they married at a quick-wedding spot called Vegas Weddings. They got a marriage license a few days before and his mom served as a witness.

“Congratulations to the Newlyweds!” Vegas Weddings president Melody Willis-Williams said. “What a great game and Usher’s performance was phenomenal! We were beyond thrilled to host in this epic day for Usher and his new wife. As much as we love, love, this is the couple’s news to share any further details on. We’ll always be fans of Usher! Yeah!”

He also kept roller skating at the after party…

And as far as some negative comments about Usher getting a little too cozy for some with Alicia Keys, her hubby, Swizz Beats, wasn’t upset at all!