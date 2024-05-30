Usher, Victoria Monét To Receive Prestigious Awards From ASCAP

This combination of photos shows Victoria Monet at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 26, 2022, left, and Usher performs at Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2016 at Barclays Center in New York on Oct. 27, 2016. (AP Photo)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Usher will add another prestigious award to his already loaded trophy case.

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers said Thursday that Usher will receive its Voice of the Culture Award. He’ll be honored at ASCAP’s Rhythm & Soul Music Songwriters and Publishers event on June 27.

The honor Usher is receiving is presented to ASCAP members who have had a major influence on music and culture.

“Artistic development is a lifelong journey of experimentation that requires risk for reward, embracing unknowns, trusting your intuition, and believing in your creative vision and God given talent,” Usher said in a statement.

The R&B superstar is an eight-time Grammy winner who recently ended a two-year Las Vegas residency, “Usher: My Way” at the Park MGM. In February, he released his first solo album in eight years, and in August is scheduled to kick off a 24-city U.S. tour titled “Past Present Future.”

Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance drew acclaim and included guest appearances by such stars as Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon and Ludacris. His album “Confessions” has sold more than 10 million units in the U.S., ranking it among one of the best-selling music projects of all time. It launched No. 1 hits such as “Yeah!” with Ludacris and Lil Jon, “Burn” and “Confessions Part II.”

“It means the world to me that my peers, this community of passionate and distinguished songwriters, composers, and authors are inspired by my execution of the craft,” Usher added.

Singer Victoria Monét will be honored as well. She will receive the Vanguard Award, which recognizes members who are helping to shape the future of music.

Monét won three Grammys earlier this year, including best new artist and R&B album for “Jaguar II.”

“Victoria Monét has proven herself not only as an illuminating songwriter, but also as a flourishing artist and ASCAP member who continues to break barriers,” said Paul Williams, chairman of the board and president at ASCAP. “Her resilience, talent, and exemplary work ethic have helped her become a multi-award-winning singer and songwriter.“