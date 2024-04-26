Usher’s Son Stole His Phone To Message This Musician

When you have a famous dad, chances are he has famous people in his phone. Usher’s 15-year-old son Naviyd knew that, so he snuck on dad’s phone to message PinkPantheress. “Hello this Usher’s son Naviyd I’m you true biggest fan please follow me back,” he wrote.

Usher found out about the DM and apologizing to PinkPantheress, but she wrote back that she was “happy to have this interaction,” and added: “i’d love to host y’all at the next show.” Usher says he initially pretended to forbid his son from attending her concert as a punishment for violating his trust, but later had a change of heart. “Because my son is such a fan of her artistry… I decided to let him go,” he wrote. And yes, he got a picture with her backstage too! “Parental Takeaway,” “This was a great moment for Naviyd…this was him movin on something he was passionate about.”