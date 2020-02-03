Utah man to plead guilty in wife’s death on Alaska cruise
By BECKY BOHRER
Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A Utah man has agreed to plead guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his wife during a 2017 cruise to Alaska. The plea agreement signed by Kenneth Manzanares states he and his wife, Kristy Manzanares, had been arguing about his behavior when she told him she wanted a divorce. The document states that Manzanares acknowledged hitting his wife, seeing blood, striking her again and having no memory after that. Manzanares previously pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. A change of plea hearing is scheduled for Friday.