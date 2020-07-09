Valdez joins Alaska communities mandating face coverings
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The city of Valdez has mandated the use of face coverings in public to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The City Council passed the rule for all indoor areas outside the home where social distancing cannot be maintained, including public transportation, taxis and ride sharing services. The rule expected to go into effect Friday requires protective masks or cloth facial coverings, which include homemade masks, bandanas, scarfs, and handkerchiefs. There are exceptions for people with health concerns, children under 5 years old, children over 5 while at school, and people with disabilities that prevent them from wearing masks.