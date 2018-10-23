Vandals damage cafe after social media posts claim racism

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An Anchorage restaurant was vandalized after social media posts accused management of being racist.

Television station KTVA reports damage Sunday night at the Paris Cafe and Bakery is estimated to be $10,000.

Waiter Michael Patterson, whose family operates the cafe, says the restaurant Saturday had confronted a woman off the street who started eating food off plates.

When told to leave, she threw food at the waiter and customers.

Two hours later, a woman tried to buy meals for two people who may have been homeless.

A hostess said they could take meals to go but could not eat inside the restaurant.

Callers inundated the restaurant with accusations of racism. Social media posts followed.

Vandals on Sunday night broke plates, poured bleach throughout the restaurant and cut a natural gas line.

—

Information from: KTVA-TV, http://www.ktva.com