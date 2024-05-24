Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Vanessa Hudgens Talks Pregnancy Pals And Winning This Reality Show

May 24, 2024 8:47AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

SPOILER ALERT IF YOU HAVEN’T SEEN THE SEASON FINALE THAT AIRED WEDNESDAY OF THIS REALITY SINGING COMPETITION WHERE MYSTERY SINGERS WEAR COSTUMES!!!!

Vanessa Hudgens talks to Entertainment Tonight about her experience with her first pregnancy and sharing that with pals like Ashley Tisdale. And her journey as the Goldfish on season 11 of “The Masked Singer”!

In fact, did you see all the famous faces behind the masks from season 11?

