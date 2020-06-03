Vegas officer on life support after attack during protests
By MICHELLE L. PRICE and KEN RITTER Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a police officer is on life support after being shot during a protest on the Las Vegas Strip, and a man who was armed with a rifle was fatally shot by officers protecting a federal courthouse. The shootings in Las Vegas were among violent incidents around the country Monday night where four officers were shot and wounded and others were injured when a car plowed into a line of police. The incidents came amid chaotic scenes in recent days, when peaceful protests over the police killing of George Floyd have been punctuated by reports of violent clashes.