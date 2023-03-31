Verdict Reached In Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Accident Trial
March 31, 2023 5:39AM AKDT
Source: YouTube
Gwyneth Paltrow won her ski crash trial yesterday after eight days of testimony in Utah. She was awarded her “symbolic” $1 in damages.
Gwyneth Paltrow whispered “I wish you well” to Dr. Sanderson, the man who sued her over ski crash, as she left the courtroom with her $1 victory. pic.twitter.com/4p176ec19d
— Pop Base (@PopBase) March 30, 2023
She said she’s pleased with the outcome and thanked the judge and jury for their thoughtfulness.
Yay, now we can all get back to our lives!