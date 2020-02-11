Village man charged with using board in beating death
By DAN JOLING
Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A southwest Alaska man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a fellow villager. Troopers say 54-year-old Dick Itumulria of Manokotak is charged in the death of Sean Whitley. Troopers late Saturday morning received a call of an assault in Manokotak, a village 25 miles southwest of Dillingham. Severe weather prevented officers from reaching the village and kept the injured man from being flown to a hospital. The victim died later that night. Troopers flew to the village Sunday morning and arrested Itumulria. He told an investigator he had used a 4-foot 2-by-4 board to strike Whitley, who had threatened to fight him.