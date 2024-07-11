Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Viral: Deli Manager Celebrates Honor Roll Student

July 11, 2024 7:20AM AKDT
No wonder the Internet loved this one!

Staten Island deli manager Wail Alselwi told 12-year-old Zameir Davis that if he got good grades, he could have whatever he wanted in the store.  When Zameir came back to reveal he made the honor roll, they had a viral video on their hands!

 

What did he pick out?  Four individual bags of Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos and some sandwich cookies! He was excited they went viral too!

 

Alselwi decided that since he was able to motivate Zameir, he should do that for other kids!

 

