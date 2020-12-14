      Weather Alert

Virus causes session housing headaches for Alaska lawmakers

Dec 14, 2020 @ 9:28am

By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska lawmakers who each year relocate to Juneau are facing challenges in getting settled ahead of what is expected to be a difficult legislative session overshadowed by COVID-19. A popular hotel blocks from the Capitol is closed for the winter due to the pandemic. Officials say offerings for short-term housing rentals are sluggish compared to last year but that they expect plenty of lodging options. Still, with just over a month before session is set to begin, some lawmakers are waiting to lock down digs. They are expressing uncertainty about how and for how long lawmakers plan to meet.

 

You May Also Like
Well At Least Someone Is Finding Love In 2020
The Domino Effect
FBI questions Alaska lawmakers over Permanent Fund dividend
Dedicated Anchorage police unit investigating cold cases
‘We messed up’: Ex-state senator warns of virus before death