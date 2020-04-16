Virus concerns lead Holland, Princess to nix Alaska cruises

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Holland America and Princess Cruises have canceled most cruise ships visits to Alaska this summer due to the coronavirus outbreak. This means nearly half of the state’s projected 1.4 million cruise ship passengers won’t be visiting. Sarah Leonard with the Alaska Travel Industry Association says visitors last year created more than $4.5 billion in economic activity in the state and supported more than 52,000 jobs. She says the cruise ship lines’ announcement makes state and federal assistance for Alaska tourism businesses all the more imperative. The state estimates each cruise ship passengers spends $624 in Alaska.