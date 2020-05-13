Virus consipracy-theory video shows challenges for big tech
By AMANDA SEITZ and BARBARA ORTUTAY Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Tech companies scrambled to take down a slickly produced, documentary-style video in which an anti-vaccine activist and discredited researcher promotes a string of questionable, false and potentially dangerous coronavirus conspiracy theories. But it was too late. The video had already racked up millions of views over several days including in Facebook groups that oppose vaccines or are protesting governors’ stay-at-home orders. The video’s spread illustrates how easy it is to use social media to broadcast dubious content to the masses, and how difficult it is for platforms to cut the mic.