Virus dims Carnival joy and commerce on a New Orleans street

Feb 10, 2021 @ 8:50am

By REBECCA SANTANA Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is tamping down the joy — and the revenue — associated with the Carnival season in New Orleans. Parades that normally draw thousands in the weeks before Mardi Gras have been canceled. Bars and restaurants that usually overflow with free-spending customers are closed or operating at limited capacity. Live music is all but dead. Many small business owners have weathered a lot already. Even as vaccinations ramp up, they’re preparing for a long wait before business gets back to normal. Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, falls on Feb. 16 this year.

 

