Virus spreads and car sales, energy prices, markets tumble

The damage from the coronavirus is being revealed daily in the number of in infections, fatalities reported, and also in economic data that has begun to reveal its spread. Over the last quarter the price of crude has fallen harder than at any point in history, plunging almost 70%, to around $20 per barrel. Those are levels not seen since 2002. More of the same is expected Wednesday when the U.S. reports crude inventory levels, which spiked by millions of barrels last week. Many automakers reported March and quarterly U.S. new vehicle sales Wednesday. The Edmunds.com auto pricing site estimates that sales plunged 40% last month compared with a year ago.