Virus spurs unexpected test for US schools: Online learning

NEW YORK (AP) — Schools around the U.S. are taking an unplanned, unprecedented test of online education during coronavirus shutdowns, and the nation’s largest school system has plunged in. New York City asked over 1.1 million students Monday to log in and learn. Virtual school — sometimes known by “distance learning” or other terms — has existed for decades. But it’s been far from ubiquitous in U.S. schools. In New York, city officials were still trying to get laptops to hundreds of thousands of students in need. But students who could participated Monday in virtual versions of everything from high-school English discussions to kindergarten gym classes.