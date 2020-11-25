Virus vaccine doses could be distributed in Alaska in weeks
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska health officials say the first shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine could arrive in the state within a few weeks. The Anchorage Daily News reported early batches of vaccine will be prioritized for essential workers in health care, assisted living and emergency medical settings. Vaccines initially will be issued in limited quantities and likely will not be available to the general public until March or April. The state is still working on plans to distribute supplies after vaccines become broadly available. The mid-December timeline for Alaska arrival is based on announcements by drug companies working to produce coronavirus vaccines.