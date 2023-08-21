Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Voice Of Super Mario Steps Down

August 21, 2023 9:49AM AKDT
Share
FILE - A person passes an ad featuring the Nintendo character Mario at Narita airport in Narita near Tokyo on June 10, 2022. Charles Martinet, the voice of Mario in Nintendo games since the 1990s, is stepping down, Nintendo of America confirmed Monday, Aug. 21. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Charles Martinet, the original voice of Mario in Nintendo games since the 1990s, is stepping down.

Nintendo of America confirmed Monday that Martinet will now serve in the role of “Mario Ambassador,” traveling around the world to promote the beloved plumber, signing autographs and performing Nintendo character voices.

“It’s been a privilege working with Charles to help bring Mario to life for so many years and we want to thank and celebrate him,” Nintendo said in a statement.

You May Also Like

1

Sam Asghari Accuses Britney Spears Of Domestic Violence
2

Special Counsel Announced In The Hunter Biden Probe
3

13-Year-Old Survives Fall Off A Cliff At The Grand Canyon
4

Joe Jonas Draws Another Tattoo For A Fan
5

Sam Asghari Accuses Britney Spears Of Domestic Violence