      Weather Alert

Volunteers still needed to test variety of COVID-19 vaccines

Nov 17, 2020 @ 9:04am

By LAURAN NEERGAARD AP Medical Writer
Two COVID-19 vaccines might be nearing the finish line, but scientists say it’s critical that enough people volunteer to help finish studying other candidates. Moderna and competitor Pfizer recently announced preliminary results showing their vaccines appear to be strongly effective. More vaccine types will be needed to meet global demand. And different types may work better in different people, something only testing can tell. Most vaccines in late-stage testing around the world target the “spike” protein on the coronavirus surface but they’re made using a variety of technologies, some of them brand new. Still, some countries are sticking with older vaccine approaches.

 

You May Also Like
Mental Health Week
Voters retain targeted Alaska Supreme Court justice
Michigan governor seeks shutdown of Great Lakes oil pipeline
Oregon & New Mexico Order Near-Lockdowns As Other States Stay Open
Georgia audit to trigger hand recount of presidential vote