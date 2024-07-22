VP Harris Praises President Biden’s ‘Unmatched Legacy’, Claims Many Of The Delegates She Needs For The Nomination

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 22, 2024, during an event with NCAA college athletes. This is her first public appearance since President Joe Biden endorsed her to be the next presidential nominee of the Democratic Party. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 700 pledged delegates have told The Associated Press or announced that they plan to support Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Convention.

That is over one-third of the pledged delegates she needs in order to clinch the nomination.

In remarks at the White House, Vice President has praised what she calls Joe Biden’s “unmatched” legacy and says she is “deeply grateful for his service to our nation.”

Additional endorsements Monday are leaving a dwindling list of potential Democratic rivals to Harris, who’s still the only candidate for the party’s presidential nomination now that President Biden has stepped aside.

She is moving swiftly to secure Democratic delegates behind her White House campaign.