Walker releases funds for review of Ambler mining access

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska Gov. Bill Walker is releasing money to complete an environmental review of a road to the Ambler Mining District.

Walker in December 2014 halted discretionary spending on six major state projects, citing low oil prices and a large budget deficit.

The projects included the Ambler road, a proposed 211-mile gravel industrial road branching west from the Dalton Highway to copper and gold deposits in the Ambler Mining District.

In a statement Tuesday, Walker said the district provides an immense opportunity for economic development. He says Alaska is now on firmer financial ground.

The decision allows the use of $3.6 million for environmental review work.

The Alaska Industrial and Development Export Authority requested the release.

Walker says no additional state funding should be needed to complete the review.

