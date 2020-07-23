      Weather Alert

Walmart shopper charged with pulling gun during mask dispute

Jul 23, 2020 @ 10:52am

By TERRY SPENCER Associated Press
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is facing felony charges for pointing a gun at another Walmart shopper who had told him to wear a mask. Arrest records released Thursday show 28-year-old Vincent Scavetta admitted to Palm Beach County sheriff’s investigators that he’s the man seen in surveillance video who pulled a gun during a July 12 argument. Scavetta said he feared for his life because Chris Estrada threatened him and hit him in the forehead with his umbrella’s tip. Scavetta said he had taken off his mask because it had gotten wet in the rain and made it difficult to breath. He’s charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and improper exhibition of a firearm.

