Warrant issued for man suspected in Fairbanks woman’s death

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A warrant has been issued for a 25-year-old Fairbanks man suspected of killing a 69-year-old woman with whom he had been staying.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Patrick Marsh is charged with killing Trisha Pearson at her home west of Fairbanks.

Marsh is at large.

A criminal complaint filed Tuesday says a home video surveillance system installed by another of Pearson’s tenants captured images of Marsh striking Pearson on Sunday with pieces of furniture and strangling her.

Prosecutors say Marsh covered Pearson’s body and left in her sport utility vehicle, which was found abandoned in east Fairbanks.

Two tenants of Pearson who were visiting Tok called a friend Monday after they could not reach Pearson by phone. The friend discovered Pearson’s body and called Alaska State Troopers.

