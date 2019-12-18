Warrant issued for suspect in fatal Anchorage shooting
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) –
Anchorage police say a warrant has been issued for a suspect in a fatal shooting. Police say 43-year-old Tierre Eady is armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Eady is wanted on first- and second-degree murder warrants in the shooting death of 42-year-old Jerry Sales. Police shortly after 10 a.m. Monday received a call of shots fired at a Holiday gas station across the street from Mount View Lions Community Park. Officers found Sales with life-threatening injuries. He died at the scene. Police say Eady is 6-feet tall, weighs 210 pounds and has short, cropped black hair and brown eyes.
Update Locate; Tierre Eady; Suspect in Homicide Investigation; Holiday Station, 4627 Mountain View Dr. https://t.co/4OXuwSNkdY
— Anchorage Police Department (@APDInfo) December 18, 2019