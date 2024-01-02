Warren Buffet, James Simons, And Phil Knight Among Top Charity Donors Of 2023

(Associated Press) – Investment guru Warren Buffett topped The Chronicle of Philanthropy’s annual list of the biggest charitable donations in 2023, with his $541.5 million gift to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, named for his first wife, who died in 2004.

The 2023 list of gifts from individuals or their foundations totaled more than $3.5 billion.

Four universities received big gifts, along with four scientific research institutes and a health-care system.

The other gifts went to a family foundation and a racial justice group.

The list has 11 gifts because of ties.

Eight of the donors are multibillionaires, and their combined net worth is $305.1 billion.